Rhea Ripley Talks About WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match Going On After The Men’s

Rhea Ripley is headed to WrestleMania.

After her victory in the women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night, The Judgment Day member spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport for a post-show interview backstage at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the Women’s Rumble following the Men’s Rumble: “So I’ve watched bits and pieces of [the Men’s Royal Rumble]. Obviously, I was out there for a little bit as well. I got Speared on the concrete. Thank you, Beth [Phoenix]. But you know, I got up, and I won. So it doesn’t matter. There’s always competition between us and the men. Normally, the women were always on first, so the thing that we say is ‘follow that,’ but we were on second this time, so obviously, we’ve been doing it right the last few years because we’ve made it down the card. We got to go on semi-main, really put on a show, and get the time and just go out there and show everyone what the women can do.”

On her knee popping out of place during the Rumble: “I just have knee problems. I’ve always had them growing up playing soccer. My kneecap just sometimes slides out of place, and it sort of goes to the side. Sometimes it will go to the very back of my knee, and then I just have to straighten it, and it goes back. It hasn’t done it for years. So I don’t know what made it do it. I guess I haven’t drank enough water today or eaten enough. Yeah, it slid out for a little bit, but I popped it back in straight away.”

