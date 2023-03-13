Rhea Ripley Talks At Length About Creative Freedom She Receives In WWE

How much creative freedom does WWE allow a talent like Rhea Ripley?

The Judgment Day member recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Media podcast and answered this question.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how much freedom she gets in her promos: “It really goes week to week. I’ve had a couple of promos where I didn’t get too much of a say because there were things they wanted to get across. Obviously, they’re like, ‘Yes, you can word it in your own way but we pretty much want it exactly like this.’ It gets to the point sometimes where I’m like, I don’t even know how to reword this because it’s not really the way that I would speak, so I might just say it exactly how it is and just try and put my own twang on it, maybe throw a ‘mate’ in there or a ‘Rhea bloody Ripley’ or something.”

On how there is more freedom in her backstage promos: “A lot of the time, a lot of the backstage [segments], I get free range. Most of the time, I don’t really read my promos until right before doing them because I don’t want to be stressing about it too much, especially when I’m out there with the boys [Judgment Day]. We go out there and we bounce off each other. We help each other through it. A lot of the time, we just mingle out there. We’re just saying random things, hyping each other up and helping each other out. It’s such an art to be able to go out there and just wing it. That’s where the fun comes from and why the fans gravitated towards me and the Judgment Day, especially with our backstages. We go into it knowing we’re going to have fun. ‘Let’s mess with this person a little bit,’ we go out there and start saying things we want to say. Most of the time it’s dumb. Dom will go out there and start talking all prison talk and we’re all hype guys behind him.”

Check out the complete interview at Stitcher.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.