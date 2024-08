WWE star Rhea Ripley spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge on a number of pro wrestling related topics, including Charlotte Flair.

Ripley said, “Good luck. Mami is bigger and better than ever, and I beat you at WrestleMania 39, so you best believe that I can do it again. I love you, princess. Get back, and be safe because Mami’s gonna put you back down.”

You can check out Ripley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)