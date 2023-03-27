Rhea Ripley Wants To Challenge Gunther For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley recently spoke with SPORTbible.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Ripley commented on a potential inter-gender match against WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther:

“I would love to face Gunther. I would absolutely be down for that. I would love to try [to] go for the Intercontinental Championship – it would be another history-making event which is all I want [to] do. I want to be remembered for breaking the stereotype for women at the same time.”

Ripley also talked about being influenced by Beth Phoenix:

“She is one of the main women that I idolised growing up in the WWE just because she looked different, she had muscle, she stood out as this really really strong force. I remember seeing her get crap for the way that she looked and I hated that and it reminded me of people picking on me for the way I looked. But seeing her go out there and not care about anything and just be herself – I idolised that. So to be able to step into the ring with her and even just go face to face and just have these two beefy girls looking at each other, ready to kill, I live for those moments right there.”