Rhea Ripley Wants to Compete in the Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE star Rhea Ripley expressed her interest in competing in the men’s 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event when speaking with Sportskeeda.com.

“I mean, yeah, I would love to enter the Men’s Royal Rumble. I would love to. It would be a lot of fun. It would be a history-making thing, especially having someone like Beth Phoenix who is someone I really look up to as a kid. I loved her a lot. I related to her body-wise. She made me feel confident in myself. To try to fill the shoes of someone like Beth Phoenix or just like the main women…and try to help this women’s evolution, I do believe that I would love to step into the Men’s Royal Rumble. I think it’ll be a lot of fun.”

You can check out the interview below: