Rhea Ripley Warns Seth Rollins Over Spot On RAW, Former WWE Star Reacts

During Monday’s RAW main event, new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley recreated a classic moment from the 2006 WWE Survivor Series.

The main event of RAW featured Rollins and AJ Styles defeating Damien Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. At one point, Rollins slid to the floor to pose with Ripley, who pretended she didn’t notice Rollins was there.

This was similar to the 2006 Survivor Spot with WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and former WWE Women’s Champion Melina, as seen in the side-by-side below. During the Survivor Series match between Team DX and Team Rated RKO, Melina and her tag team, MNM, were featured. This was similar to a spot Michaels did with WWE Hall of Famer Sunny in 1996.

Ripley responded to the advertisement by writing, “You will regret this.”

Meanwhile, Melina tweeted, “I love this. [hand heart emoji]” in response to the nod.

The following are related tweets:

Seth Rollins/Rhea did the Shawn Michaels/Melina spot I'm crying 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8GsMzLjMJ9 — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) May 30, 2023