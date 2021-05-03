Rhea Ripley’s Opponent Announced For WrestleMania Backlash PPV

Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is now official for the WrestleMania Backlash PPV.

Ripley won the title from Asuka at WrestleMania 37. Asuka got her rematch the next night on RAW but Charlotte Flair interfered to make it a no contest.

Below is the current card for the WrestleMania Backlash PPV on 5/16 from the Yuengling Center-

-WWE Championship Triple Threat: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Asuka

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley