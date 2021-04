Rhea Ripley is set to have her entrance theme performed live at WrestleMania 37 this coming Sunday night. Singer Ash Costello took to Instagram today and revealed that she will be performing her “Brutality” single as Ripley enters the ring to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Asuka during Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

There’s no word yet on other special Superstar entrances at WrestleMania, but we will keep you updated.

Here is Costello’s full announcement from Instagram: