Rhino Comments On His TNA Hall Of Fame Induction

As PWMania.com previously reported, pro wrestling veteran and ECW legend Rhino is set to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory.

Rhino appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including his upcoming TNA Hall of Fame induction.

Rhino said, “I was very excited when I got the news and honored. It’s one of those things where my hard work paid off, because I couldn’t do it all by myself. Guys from Tommy Dreamer helping me out, early on in my career and guiding me and always looking out after me. It was kind of like I’m his little brother, handsome little brother.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.