Rhino Shares Insights On Helping New Wrestlers Succeed

TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer Rhino spoke with Covalent TV on a number of topics, including helping the younger talent succeed and find their characters.

Rhino said, “Well, I usually try to give them the basics, you know, as far as you know, take out your personality, try to highlight that you know, certain things you’re you know, just take it from here to there and just like what they’re comfortable with and let things organically happen.”

On the importance of being able to adjust based on the crowd:

“Oh, it’s very important, especially with the wrestling fans, because they’ll let you know. That’s why I like to tell a lot of people, ‘It’s not as scripted as people think.’ Because you’re out there, they might want to see something different and they tell you by cheering or booing or this or that, you got to give it to them So, and that’s where the real talent lies. As you mature as a talent, you have the ability to do that out there.”

You can check out Rhino’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)