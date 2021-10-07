Rhodes To The Top Ratings Report For 10/6

The third episode of Rhodes To The Top, featuring Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes, drew 443,000 viewers on TNT at 10pm ET last night, according to Showbuzz Daily. The fourth episode at 10:30pm drew 295,000 viewers.

Last night’s 10pm episode of Rhodes To The Top drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, ranking #15 on the Cable Top 150. Last night’s 10:30pm episode drew a 0.13 key demo rating, ranking #36 on the Cable Top 150.

The 0.19 key demo rating for this week’s 10pm episode represents 243,000 18-49 viewers. The 0.13 key demo rating for this week’s 10:30pm episode represents 166,000 18-49 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. Last week’s 0.17 key demo rating represented 227,000 18-49 viewers.

This week’s one-hour block of Rhodes To The Top on TNT averaged 369,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This rating would have been good for a #22 ranking on the Cable Top 150.

This week’s viewership for the one-hour block is down 12.55% from last week’s one-hour block. This week’s key demo rating for the one-hour block is down 5.88% from last week.