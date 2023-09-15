Rhyno Confirms He Is Now A Producer For IMPACT Wrestling

ECW original Rhyno appeared on the Kurt Angle Show, where he talked about a number of topics including how he is also now a producer for IMPACT Wrestling, meaning he has a bigger workload, but the pay is still the same.

Rhyno said, “Well just with the marina, Big Daddy’s Boatyard. So, we’re getting ready for the winter season so that’s always fun. Getting everything out, ready for the winter and with wrestling, it just seems like it always picks up this time of the year and so yeah, just doing that and with IMPACT, I’m producing now. So, it’s like more of a workload but the same pay so.”

