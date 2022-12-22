Ric Flair Addresses 2005 Road Rage Incident and WWE Turning It Into an Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair described a 2005 road rage incident on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast:

“Well, I was coming back from England and I hadn’t drank all the way on the plane. It was Thanksgiving Eve. So Mark, Megan’s ex, picked me up. I was with Tiffany and we’re driving home. I hadn’t had a drink, so I was driving at warp speed. I slept all the way home. That’s the first time I slept in days.”

“This car was next to me and I tried to pass. I had just bought a brand new Cayenne, the turbo SUV, which was probably one of the hottest cars in the market then. I went to pass him. Finally, I went around him and he came up behind me and rolled down the window, gave me the finger, and started screaming at me. He takes a full beer can and throws it at the door of my new car. Boom. I mean, I just went into, you know, I just got off a plane. I’m not doing anything wrong, and I thought oh my God.”

“As it happens, and you’ve gone into Charlotte before, it goes from eight lanes, to six, to four, to two at the bottleneck as you start to go into the city. I never lost sight of the guy and Tiffany kept saying, ‘I know what you’re going to do.’ I said, ‘I’m not going to do anything.’ I just kept him in my rear view mirror, and when we got to two and we were jammed in traffic, I got out of the car and I walked over to him. He was two lanes over. He opened the door and he had a tire tool in his hands. I may have just pushed him or something.”

“About a week later, I got a call from the police department and they said, ‘Ric, we have a warrant for your arrest. Do you want to just come in and we can work this out and we’ll walk you through it?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ But it made major news across the country and Vince of course made that skit with Edge on TV which was hilarious. That really got over with the D.A. too by the way. ‘So you’re making fun of it.’ I said, ‘No sir. Not me. I have no control over creative at Stamford.’ It was probably Prichard.”

