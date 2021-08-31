Ric Flair Addresses The Rumors of Him Possibly Signing With AEW

During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Ric Flair commented on the rumors of him possibly signing with AEW:

“I can also tell you, people who started rumors, no need to get into that. ‘Oh, he’s going to AEW. He and Tony Khan are friends’. Yeah, we are friends, but I haven’t heard a word from Tony. If he asks you, tell him I’m around (laughs).

“Hypothetically, if I wanted to go work at AEW, I would go to (Vince) and say, ‘I want to do this and want to get back in the ring and I know you don’t like that, if I wanted to get knocked down or something’. He would say to me, ‘Ultimately, what’s best for you is best for me’.”

Flair was asked if he wanted to get back in the ring:

“Get back in the ring and entertain? Absolutely. I would ask (Vince) first because I owe that to him. I got a text from Randy Orton, I can’t read it to you, I don’t have it. Let me tell you something, if you’re at AEW and the Four Horsemen get together, everyone in the world watches. Arn, Tully, Barry (Windham) is sitting about a mile from here, and JJ (Dillon), you fly him in. You do a half-hour interview with (Tony) Schiavone and Jim Ross.”