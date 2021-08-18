Ric Flair Denies He’s The Man In Controversial Photo With Woman

Ric Flair took to Twitter this afternoon and said he is not the man seen in a photo making the rounds on social media. You can see the photo here:

Flair has been trending worldwide on Twitter this afternoon after someone tweeted a photo that allegedly shows Flair getting physical with a woman in public. Flair cannot be identified from the photo, and people are speculating that it is him based off the hairstyle. Twitter users have noted that it looks like the photo was taken on the Long Island Rail Road in New York.

Flair denied that he is the man in the photo, tweeting a Photoshopped cartoon photo with his face on it. He wrote-

“This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around. The Nature Boy Doesn’t Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO!”

Here is Flair’s full tweet in response to the photo:

This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around. The Nature Boy Doesn’t Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/XdM6AlQ3wM — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 18, 2021

Here were some of the reactions to the photo:

I wonder why Ric Flair is trending on Twi… oh dear god, no pic.twitter.com/rru4We7CrE — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) August 18, 2021

Ric Flair when Charlotte asks why he’s trending: pic.twitter.com/q4kuVaTUnJ — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 18, 2021

*Sees Ric Flair trending* oh hell naw it better be his birthday or something *Sees WHY Ric Flair is trending* pic.twitter.com/fPCqZLNnha — Dave in Ohio (@ohDaveio) August 18, 2021

Me being worried seeing Ric Flair trending vs Me finding out why he's trending pic.twitter.com/rCL14BPbVW — HitmonleeVT (@HitmonleeVT) August 18, 2021

Ric Flair getting off that train like… pic.twitter.com/koHdaXF069 — Marc (@marcometer) August 18, 2021

Me seeing Ric Flair trending on Twitter just to find out why pic.twitter.com/VACus3HhlS — Dotty  (@DottyIsTaken) August 18, 2021