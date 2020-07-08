Ric Flair Addresses Working WWE TV Tapings Despite Several Positive Covid-19 Tests

Ric Flair is high-risk for COVID-19 due to his age and a pre-existing condition, but that hasn’t stopped him from working WWE TV tapings at the Performance Center, which has already had over 30 people test positive for the coronavirus.

He talked about feeling safe at the tapings while doing an interview with Wrestling Inc.

“The WWE is doing everything and following every guideline possible,” he said. “The testing and all that was conducted as professionally as it could possibly be. Three doctors. Organized. Yes, people had to stand in line, but that was because of so many people being tested. But nobody was together. Everybody had a mask on.”

“I would scrutinize anybody that said otherwise at the highest level. I was tired of hearing the bullsh*t,” Flair added regarding reports of the testing being unorganized. “Carrano, Ace, Vince himself, I could go down the list of people that are making sure that everybody’s life is at the best possible place while they’re there for the event.”

“I went back the next day,” he replied. “Of course I would. And I’ve got a pre-existing condition and I’m in my 70s! Let me tell you something, you are safer going to a WWE event than you are going to Kroger’s grocery store.”