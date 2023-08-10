Ric Flair Admits He Fell Asleep During His “Last Match” From July Of 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on the This Past Weekend podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Flair commented on his “last match” from July of 2022:

“I got out there and I felt great and all that and then I realized the anxiety and I made the mistake of saying to one of the guys, ‘I don’t feel good.’ Of course now they think I’m having a heart attack or… I got light-headed. I actually fell asleep on the apron. I’m standing. [Really?] Oh, yeah. And the guy had to go, ‘Ric! Ric!’ And I woke up and I got back in and then I did something else and I’m laying there and at the end, Manny [Andrade El Idolo], my son-in-law, is going, ‘you have to wake up, sir. You have to wake up, sir.

He was handing me the brass knucks to hit [Jeff] Jarrett with, right? So, he put the brass knucks in my hand, ‘you have to wake up, sir. You have to wake up, sir.’ Boom. But I whacked myself way too early. And then because everybody was panicking, to end it right, I faked like I was having a heart attack just going, ‘ughh.’ Just because I wanted everybody, ‘slow down m************, we can do this. I mean I can make it. Just listen to me.’”

You can check out the complete interview below: