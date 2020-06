WWE has confirmed The Big Show and Ric Flair for tonight’s Raw. This will see the current Randy Orton program continue.

Here is the updated Raw line up for tonight-

-Apollo Crews vs. MVP

-Double Contract Signing with Dolph Ziggler/Drew McIntyre and Asuka/Sasha Banks

-Seth Rollins appears

-Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

-Ric Flair and The Big Show appear