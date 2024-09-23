Ric Flair And Wendy Barlow Have Split Up Again

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair married Wendy Barlow in 2018. They met in WCW and reconnected years later. Flair publicly announced the end of their relationship in 2022, but they later rekindled it.

In a new post, Flair revealed that they have broken up again.

“Wendy And I Enjoyed 13 Great Years. As With Every Couple, We Have Experienced Our Ups And Downs. I Think It’s Important For Everyone To Know Right Now That We Have Decided To Part Ways Respectfully. I’ll Never Ever Be Able To Thank Her Enough For Standing By My Side Through My Terrible Health Crisis In 2017. She Never Left My Side! And For That I Will Always Be Grateful! We Both Are Working On Different Projects At The Current Time & It Becomes Difficult With My Schedule & Her Schedule To Make This Work. I Wish Her The Best Of Luck With Her Projects, And I Know That She Supports Mine!”