Ric Flair Announced As An Honorary Host For Donald Trump Fundraiser Event

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was announced as one of the honorary hosts of a fundraiser being held by fellow WWE Hall of Famer and former U.S. President Donald Trump for former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker. Walker is running on the Republican ticket against incumbent Georgia senator Raphael Warnock in November of 2022. The event is scheduled to take place at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, FL on December 1st.

Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, former NFL star Doug Flutie, country music singer Brian Kelley, and former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers were also announced for the event.