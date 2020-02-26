Ric Flair At NXT Tonight, Charlotte & Bianca Belair Comment On Match

Could we see The Nature Boy make a special appearance on tonight’s WWE NXT episode?

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who turned 71 on Tuesday, is currently in Orlando for tonight’s NXT episode. There’s no word yet on if Flair will be appearing on tonight’s show for the match between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, but we will keep you updated.

Ric confirmed he and wife Wendy Barlow are at NXT to watch the match in a Happy Birthday tweet he sent his late son Reid Flair today.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday Champ!! Not A Day Goes By That We Don’t All Think About You. Wendy And I Are Going To See The QUEEN Tear It Down At NXT With Bianca Blair Tonight!! Love You More Than Can Be Put In Words!”

Belair and Flair both took to Twitter today to hype tonight’s big match.

Charlotte tweeted, “Pretty excited to face @BiancaBelairWWE tonight! [sparkles emoji] @WWENXT Can’t believe it’s been four years! [yellow heart emoji] [black heart emoji] #NXTHomeGrown”

Belair responded to that tweet and wrote, “This is going to be WILD! Give me your bEST @MsCharlotteWWE”

Belair then made another tweet to issue a warning ahead of tonight’s match.

She wrote, “I will not be overlooked. I will not be taken for granted.@MsCharlotteWWE you might have #Wrestlemania but you have ME TONIGHT. 8/7c. @USA_Network #wwenxt GIVE [clapping hands emoji] ME [clapping hands emoji] YOUR [clapping hands emoji] bEST”

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live NXT coverage. You can see the related tweets from Flair and Belair below:

This is going to be WILD!

Give me your bEST @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/ZqId9Ch8F8 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 26, 2020

I will not be overlooked.

I will not be taken for granted.@MsCharlotteWWE you might have #Wrestlemania but you have ME TONIGHT.

8/7c. @USA_Network #wwenxt GIVE👏🏾ME👏🏾YOUR👏🏾bEST👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pE5hWg8hQE — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 26, 2020