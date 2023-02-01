Ric Flair Believes Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley Should Be One of the WWE WrestleMania 39 Main Events

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the upcoming Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley match at WWE WrestleMania 39:

“It’s gotta be one of the main events. It’s gonna be spectacular. Rhea has matured so much. That match they had in front of no people a couple years ago was fantastic. I can only imagine, I mean ‘The Queen’ is in a place where… she just plain and simply is the best worker in the business, in the company. I’m sure that she and Rhea will tear the joint down. If I were the guys, I wouldn’t want to follow them, and I would be hope that they’d be on last.”

“As much as I enjoy that group she [Rhea]’s with, which worked out really nice, I’m really happy that she’s going out on her own now again. I like that. Win, lose, or draw, I don’t know whether she’ll stay with that group or not, but she is such a great singles attraction. She and ‘The Queen’ will just tear it down. I’m so excited for both of them.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)