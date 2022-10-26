Ric Flair Believes CM Punk Thought He Was Better Than John Cena During His Time in WWE

Before discussing Bret Hart, the main topic of the most recent “To Be The Man” podcast, Ric Flair covered some recent wrestling news. Here are the highlights:

Flair was asked if he thought CM Punk would return to WWE:

“In this day and age I can see anything. I mean, that was very heated. I wasn’t there during all that. As I’ve said before, I only know him to say hi. But that lawsuit with the doctor and all that, I don’t know how the guys would handle that. I don’t think he was a candidate for wrestler the year when he was there. I think he thought he was better than John Cena which is absolutely not the truth as far as being the face of the company. I’ve heard the remark that he should have been John Cena, and in my opinion, that wouldn’t fly.”

Flair believes MJF should not be made a babyface:

“Here’s my take on it. I’m different. I don’t see why he has to be a babyface. If you’ve got a great heel, leave him alone. Why turn him babyface? What, to get a rating? Deep down, the fan base loves him as a heel. I love him as a heel. Why make him a babyface? Because it’s wrestling? Wrestling 101. Get the hottest heel you can get, get him as hot as you can get him, and then turn him babyface. Wow. I would leave him as a heel all day long. He’s a real good worker and a great talker.”

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel:

“I think he’s done a hell of a job. I think he does great. The stuff he did with The Miz, I didn’t anticipate him being that good.”

