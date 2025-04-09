Ric Flair Believes Cody Rhodes Will Beat John Cena At WrestleMania 41

As anticipation builds for the blockbuster WWE Undisputed Championship clash between reigning champion Cody Rhodes and challenger John Cena at WrestleMania 41, Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his thoughts — and he’s backing Rhodes to walk out still champion.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Flair explained his pick in simple terms: “Because he’s on a roll.”

Flair then speculated that Cena himself may not be aiming for a record-breaking 17th world title reign. “To be honest with you, I don’t think John wants to retire with the title,” Flair said. “John is a company guy. He wants what’s best for business.”

While many fans are intrigued by the possibility of Cena breaking Flair’s officially recognized record of 16 world titles, Flair made it clear he’s at peace with the possibility — and sees Cena as someone who genuinely values WWE’s long-term future over personal accolades.

Flair also acknowledged his own unique position in the wrestling landscape as part of AEW, and how that affects his ability to appear at WWE events. “I’m happy for everybody. It’s going to be a great show,” he said. “I’m glad there’s two companies because that’s more opportunities for guys to work. But it’s very difficult for me to participate in the activities while I’m working for Tony [Khan], and Tony, make no mistake about it, is the greatest guy in the world…”

In the end, Flair believes Cena’s goal is not to overshadow the current generation, but to help elevate it. And in this case, that means helping Cody Rhodes continue a historic title run on the grandest stage of them all.

