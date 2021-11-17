Ric Flair Believes He Could Do One More Match, Says He’s In Better Shape Than At The End of WCW

During his Wooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair commented on if he thinks he could get back in the ring for one more match:

“Most assuredly, and a lot of conversation. That talk hasn’t happened, but could I do it? Absolutely. I’m in better shape now than I was when Sting and I wrestled the last match on Nitro. WWE won’t let me do anything, even though I’m released. I understand, they have so much liability and I told them I would sign anything, but nobody wants me to die on their watch. I’d rather die in the ring. If I have to go. I’d rather not jump off the 19th floor or spend another 31 days in the ICU.”

Flair’s last match was on the September 12th 2011 edition of Impact Wrestling against Sting.