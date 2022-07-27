Ric Flair Believes Randy Orton Has a Better Chance Than John Cena at Beating His Record

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Flair said he does not believe John Cena will break his record by becoming a 17-time World Champion in WWE. Flair also said he believes 14-time World Champion Randy Orton has a better chance at breaking the record.

“I don’t think so,” Flair said when asked about Cena possibly becoming a 17-time World Champion. “I don’t think they will ever give it to a part time performer. I think that Randy Orton has a better shot at it, Randy will come back, he has to have surgery.”

Flair went on to say that he won’t be offended because his true number is 21. He praised Cena and asserted that WWE had previously instructed Cena not to hang out with Flair.

“But I certainly wouldn’t be offended because the real number is 21,” Flair said. “They all have a way to go. But I love John Cena, he is a such a credible performer and just one of the great guys in the business. About 10 years ago they told John that he couldn’t hang around with me. No, like 2008, I would go out drinking with John, and John could drink some beers back then. But then they said ‘Hey, we would like you to hang around a bit less with Flair on those European tours.’ I didn’t take it personally.”

At the one-night-only Jim Crockett Presents event taking place over the course of Starrcast V weekend, Flair will make a comeback to the ring. He will join up with Andrade El Idolo to face Jay Lethal and WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice Presidents of Live Events Jeff Jarrett. This is believed to be Flair’s final match.

