Ric Flair Believes Steve Austin is More Likely to Appear at WWE WrestleMania 39 Than The Rock

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE had hoped that John Cena, Steve Austin, and The Rock would all appear at WrestleMania 39 in April.

However, it appears that they will not be getting The Rock, who has reportedly told WWE that he does not believe he will have enough time to prepare for a match against Roman Reigns at the event.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including that he believes Austin is more likely than The Rock to return at WrestleMania.

Flair said, “[Steve will] only do it if he wants to do it. As far as The Rock goes, obviously he doesn’t need the money, and if he did it, I don’t see him doing a favor, and why would he. I think it’s more likely that Steve [Austin] would come back.”

