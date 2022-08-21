Ric Flair Believes The Ultimate Warrior Shouldn’t Be in the WWE Hall of Fame

In a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair covered a wide range of topics.

He discussed why The Ultimate Warrior shouldn’t have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Flair has been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, first for his singles career and later as part of the Four Horsemen faction.

“I mean, here’s the deal, you hold up the company, then you sue them – which he [The Ultimate Warrior] did, and then you end up in the Hall of Fame… There’s a lot of people in the Hall of Fame that are there for – I can’t figure out any rhyme or reason why they would be other than political stuff is gone awry politically and they’re always wanting to heal damaged situations, which I admire them for.”

“But, it certainly doesn’t mean that someone needs to be in the Hall of Fame. To me that should be based on skill, ability and what you’ve done in the business.”

