Ric Flair Believes Vince McMahon Won’t Be Bossed Around By Endeavor

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has expressed his desire for Vince McMahon to remain a part of WWE and its creative process in the future.

On a recent episode of “Good Karma Wrestling,” The Nature Boy stated that the WWE Chairman will not be “bossed around” by the Endeavor Group.

He stated, “Well, that remains to be seen. I’ll have to hear that meeting. I imagine he’s going to be pretty tough to boss around. He may have to negotiate but he’s not going to get bossed around, no chance. You gotta be kidding me.”

Flair added, “If they don’t keep Vince involved and let him help them make creative decisions, I don’t think they’ll be as successful as they would be with him.”

