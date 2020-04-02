Ric Flair Biopic Reportedly In The Works

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has indicated that his biopic is in the works.

The Nature Boy appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio this past week and was interviewed by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, among others. Flair revealed that The Rock and his Seven Bucks Productions company are working with WWE, likely their WWE Studios department, on a movie about his life and career.

“I talked to Dwayne and Dany Garcia … and Hiram Garcia and they’re gonna collaborate, the last time I heard, for all this stuff and make a movie with the WWE (about) me with Sue Levison, who now is with WWE and is doing a fabulous job,” Flair said (H/T to The Score). “Sue’s got a great background. As soon as everything gets rolling again after that, they’ll make that movie. I am looking forward to that because I’ll have a lot of input.”

Flair also said a TV show about his life in the 1980s is set to be released.

“It’ll probably come out at 1 in the morning, rated XXR,” he joked.