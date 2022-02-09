Ric Flair Calls Out Becky Lynch For Mocking Ronda Rousey’s Name

During his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair addressed Becky Lynch referring to Ronda Rousey as “Ronnie” during her promos:

“Once again, she’s not ‘Ronnie,’ she’s Ronda Rousey. And anybody who’s stupid enough to call her ‘Ronnie’ and make a joke of her presence, what she brings to the company, is out of their mind, AKA — what is her name now — Big Time Becks. ‘Hey Ronnie, welcome back.’ That’s exciting, that’s really exciting. How about, ‘Thank you Ronda for showing up because I’m not The Man anymore, I’m generic, who am I, Big Time Becks, The Lasskicker, I don’t know.”