Ric Flair Claims Agent Owes Him $1.25 Million, Alleges Money Was Stolen

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has made serious allegations against individuals who previously represented him, claiming that one of his agents currently owes him $1.25 million and that others took advantage of him during his life-threatening health crisis in 2017.

During an interview with NewsNation, Flair was asked whether he had an agent responsible for negotiating contracts and handling his professional business affairs.

The 16-time world champion responded by expressing his distrust of agents, claiming that his experiences with representation have been overwhelmingly negative. “Agents are bad words. I’ve had three, and they all stunk,” Flair said. “I’ve got one right now that owes me $1.25 million.”

Flair then offered advice to others who work with professional representatives, warning against allowing business relationships to become too personal. “If you were going to ask me for any advice going forward, anybody, never become friends with your agent,” he stated. “Always remember, he’s going to talk to you and make you hear what you want to hear, but they’ll stab you in the back the first chance they have.”

When asked whether he had experienced situations throughout his career in which people failed to pay money they owed him, Flair revealed that he believes he is still dealing with those issues today.

The wrestling legend then referenced his severe medical emergency in 2017, when he was hospitalized in critical condition and spent an extended period in intensive care. “I mean, right now I’m going through it. When I was dying in 2017, on life support, everybody stole everything I had,” Flair alleged. “My agents stole all my stuff because they knew I had a 5% chance to live. I spent 31 days in the ICU.”

Flair claimed that the individuals involved believed he was unlikely to survive and allegedly took possession of his assets before they could become part of his estate. “They all knew that when I died, it would go into my will, and they wouldn’t be able to get it. So, they stole it,” he continued. “My one agent stole $150,000.”

Flair did not identify the agents involved in the allegations during the quoted portion of the interview, and the claims have not been independently verified.

The former WWE and WCW star’s 2017 hospitalization was one of the most serious health challenges of his life, with Flair previously discussing how close he came to death during that period.

His latest comments indicate that he continues to have concerns about financial matters connected to his professional representation, including the substantial sum he claims remains unpaid.