Ric Flair Claims He’s Owed Millions After Business Deal Turns Sour

Ric Flair recently caused a stir online with fans speculating over a cryptic message he shared about betrayal and financial loss.

On Thursday, Flair posted on social media:

“I’ve Laughed, Cried, And Thought, And I’m So Disappointed In One Person That Has Let Me Down And I Gave My Life To. I Mean Literally, Sacrificed Millions To Support Her. Merry Christmas To Everyone! Thank You Jimmy V For Giving Me The Inspiration! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

The message left many fans assuming he was referring to his ex-wife Wendy Barlow, especially since Flair announced their separation in September. However, Flair clarified on Friday that his message was not about Wendy or anyone in his family.

He followed up with another post, writing:

“There Seems To Be Some Disconnect. This Isn’t About Wendy Or Anybody In My Family! This Is About A Guy Who Owes Me Money From A Business Arrangement 20 Years Ago, I Mean Literally A Two Million Dollar Business Deal. I Think About It Everyday. People Always Assume That With Me It Has Something To Do With A Woman. In This Case, It Absolutely Does Not. I Would Drop His Name, But Then I Would Have Another Lawsuit. I Already Lost One To Him Because I Couldn’t Afford To Fight The Insurance Company!”

Flair’s revelation highlighted a long-standing financial dispute dating back two decades, making it clear his frustration stemmed from unresolved business matters rather than personal relationships. Fans have since expressed their continued support for the wrestling legend during this challenging time.

