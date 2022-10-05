Ric Flair Claims Tony Khan Did Not Want Him to Be Andrade El Idolo’s Manager in AEW

Andrade El Idolo has voiced his displeasure with the limited amount of television time given to him on AEW programming. Perhaps if he had been managed by his father-in-law, who was interested in managing the AEW star, things would have turned out differently.

Andrade has had Flair as his manager on a few occasions, including when Andrade wrestled Kenny Omega for AAA and when Andrade wrestled Carlito at the WWC (World Wrestling Council) 49th Anniversary show in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

During the most recent episode of his podcast “To Be The Man,” Flair mentioned that he is unsure of the reason why AEW President Tony Khan did not want to use him for this role. Flair made this comment while speaking.

“I haven’t spoken with him, I knew he had a big match … I don’t really what — really haven’t kept track of what he’s doing there,” Flair said. “I had hoped, as I told you before, I wish Tony would have let me manage him. He is an absolutely phenomenal worker and tough kid. I wish I could have managed him, but I guess Tony elected not to go with me for whatever reason.”

In the Mask vs. Career Match that will take place on Friday’s episode of Rampage, Andrade will face off against Preston “10” Vance of Dark Order. If Andrade loses, he will leave the promotion. Andrade referred to his recent run in AEW as being stagnant.

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription)