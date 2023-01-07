Ric Flair Comments On Charlotte Flair’s WWE Comeback

What did “The Nature Boy” think of the WWE return of “The Queen?”

Ric Flair spoke about his daughter Charlotte Flair’s comeback to WWE during a recent interview with Corey Graves on the “WWE After The Bell” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the discussion where ‘Naitch touches on this topic, as well as why he felt her time away from WWE was good for her.

On Charlotte’s return to WWE: “I started crying again. I always do. I’m so happy for her. I knew she was coming back. I knew she was coming back, but I assumed the Rumble like everybody else. She doesn’t tell me anything. She says I have a big mouth [laughs]. I’m so proud of her. It’s unbelievable.”

On how the time off for Charlotte has been really good for her: “I’m so happy for her. [The wedding] happened at a time where she could take a break. The arm thing with Rhonda, and she got hit in the mouth in that same match and had a major issue with her teeth. But it was a well-deserved rest, and sometimes it’s good to walk away from it. There was certainly no loss of respect with Ronda Rousey. I thought they had a hell of a match. It was a good opportunity to get away. She and [Andrade] have had an opportunity to spend a lot of time together. They bought a new home. It’s really been good for her. But at the same time, I know how she bad she wanted to her back in, too. After a while, all that gets old, and now I want back in. She’s doing great. I’ve never seen her this happy, really in a long time.”

Check out the complete Ric Flair interview from the “After The Bell with Corey Graves” podcast below:



H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.