Ric Flair Comments On Rumored Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens Match At WrestleMania 38

As PWMania.com previously reported, Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens has reportedly been discussed for WWE Wrestlemania 38 which would be Austin’s first match since 2003 if it happens.

During his recent podcast, Ric Flair gave his thoughts on the match:

“Kevin Owens would be a great opponent. If there’s a guy that gets it in this business on how to put someone in a position to look incredibly good. Kevin gets how to work and get the very best out of whatever situation he’s in. That’s my take on Kevin. Kevin Owens is a guy that is so respectful. If anybody deserves the opportunity to wrestle Steve, it would be Kevin Owens.”