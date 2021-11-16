Ric Flair Comments On The Becky Lynch and Charlotte Match At Survivor Series

On the November 15th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch cut a promo to hype up her match against Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair at the Survivor Series PPV.

Here is what Becky had to say:

Shortly after Becky’s promo aired, Charlotte’s father Ric Flair commented on the match…

“I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE.”