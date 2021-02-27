Ric Flair Comments On The Big Show Leaving WWE For AEW

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair commented on Big Show leaving WWE for AEW:

“To answer your question, I was just with him, and I did not see it happening. He did not mention a word to me, and I was with him, what two weeks ago, three weeks ago, and whenever they had the Legends Reunion, he was there.”

“So, I didn’t see it coming, and I’m sure they must have made him a spectacular deal over there. Do I wish had would stay with us personally? Yes. But, at the same time, he has earned my respect, and I think he has earned the respect of everybody and should be able to make the choice he wants.”

(quotes courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)