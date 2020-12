Ric Flair commented on the death of NFL Hall of Famer and former WCW celebrity wrestler Kevin Greene:

Still Trying To Process All This… Kevin Sent This To Wendy When I Was In The Hospital. This Is The Kind Of Man He Was! So Thankful That He Made It To The Hall of Fame. My Condolences To His Beautiful Family! pic.twitter.com/EtPwFOWRDO

— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 22, 2020