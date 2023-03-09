Ric Flair Comments On Vince McMahon Being Backstage At Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on Vince McMahon being backstage at Monday’s WWE RAW:

“He’s the boss and he just let everybody know it. I’m sure he loves visiting with John (Cena). They are very close as they have both relayed to me on different conversations. I think Vince and John are beyond friends. They are just really close. I think where guys will drift off, John always stays right there. I wouldn’t be surprised if they talk a couple times a week. I just think he let everybody know that he’s still the boss.”

For those who missed it, click here for Flair’s comments criticizing MJF for throwing a drink at a child during AEW Revolution.

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)