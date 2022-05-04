Ric Flair Compares His Matches With Randy Savage To Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat

During the debut episode of Ric Flair’s To Be The Man podcast, Flair talked spoke the Ricky Steamboat-Randy Savage match at WrestleMania III. Here are the highlights:

The match:

“I never watched it until a year ago. I thought their match was great. But you know, you have to remember, which takes nothing away from the match whatsoever, but when you take George ‘The Animal’ Steele and you take Miss Elizabeth, there’s a lot going on. There’s a lot of activity that created a lot of excitement to the match as well. So it takes nothing away from the two of them, but there was a lot of outside activity, which brought I thought a lot of drama. I didn’t watch the show that much back then, but I understood what was going on. It’s a little bit different from the kind of matches I had with him.”

Comparing his matches against Randy Savage compared to Steamboat vs Savage:

“Well, I think their matches were much better. I’m sure they had other matches that were better than me and Randy. I could never adapt to that laying it out. I mean, we had decent matches, but nothing like Ricky and Randy had together.”

