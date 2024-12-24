Ric Flair Confident In Sasha Banks’ Eventual WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair joined Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his daughter Charlotte Flair’s impending return, the potential future of Mercedes Moné (formerly Sasha Banks), and the chemistry shared between the two wrestling stars. Flair even drew comparisons between Moné and the legendary Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

Ric Flair highlighted the strong chemistry between his daughter and Mercedes Moné, stating, “I thought Sasha and Ashley had the best chemistry of all time. I just think the matches that Rhea and Ashley had might have been as good.” He also recalled a memorable cage match featuring Mercedes and Charlotte, saying they were “tearing the joint down.”

Bully Ray added his perspective, discussing Moné’s current role in AEW. He acknowledged her substantial paycheck and creative freedom but questioned whether her AEW opponents could elevate her performances to the level achieved during her WWE tenure. He remarked, “Yes, Sasha went to AEW where she’s making a considerable amount of money [and] has a considerable amount of money [and] has considerable more freedom than she did in the WWE. She’s positioned at the top but I don’t believe she’s able to be in the ring with anybody who is going to bring the best out of her.”

Flair emphasized Moné’s self-belief, saying, “I look at Sasha [and] she has that mindset that she can do whatever she wants to do because she’s that good. I think that ultimately she’ll end up back in the WWE. If you look at the last 10 years, what Sasha has been able to do and what Ashley has been able to do, and maybe a couple others…name the guys that can stay on top for 10 years. Never take a step back, always in the main event…” He praised her decade-long career, noting her ability to stay at the top of the wrestling world alongside his daughter, as well as top-tier male performers like Randy Orton, John Cena, Jon Moxley, and Seth Rollins.

Bully Ray speculated whether a Moné vs. Charlotte rematch in WWE would now be more significant than ever. Flair agreed, stating, “Of course…I think the biggest pay-per-view match they could ever have is Ashley and Becky Lynch.” He then jokingly added, “I could fire that up again, round 2. I can fire that up.”

Flair concluded with high praise for WWE’s roster, stating that the talent pool is so strong that almost everyone can thrive at the top level, saying, everyone on the roster is “that good.”