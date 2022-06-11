Ric Flair Confirmed for Rare Indy Appearance This Fall

WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair has been announced for River City Championship Wrestling’s show on October 22nd at the Champions Riverside Resort in Galesville, Wisconsin.

The proceeds from the tickets will go to a scholarship fund named after Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael.

The cost of a photograph or autograph from Flair is $125 each, or $225 for both. Tickets are available at this link.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ric Flair’s final match will take place on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to rumors, it will be FTR and Flair vs. Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner. The match will take place the day after WWE SummerSlam.

You can check out the announcement below: