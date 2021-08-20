Ric Flair Confirmed To Appear At NWA 73RD Anniversary Show

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is returning to the NWA for a special appearance. After issuing the invitation earlier this month, the NWA announced this evening that The Nature Boy will be attending the upcoming NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view, Wrestling At The Chase, in St. Louis.

“It was always historic. But now #NWA73 at The Chase will be LEGENDARY. [revolving light emoji] The rumors are true. He’s finally HOME. [high voltage sign emoji] @RicFlairNatrBoy is coming back to the NWA & Wrestling At The Chase!!”

The announcement included a video package of highlights from Flair’s NWA days. There’s no word on what Flair will be doing at the NWA 73rd Anniversary show, but we will keep you updated. Flair, who was granted his WWE release a few weeks back after requesting it from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, appeared at the AAA TripleMania pay-per-view last weekend, and is expected to sign with AEW in the near future.

The NWA 73 event will take place on Sunday, August 29 from the Khorassan Ballroom at The Chase in St. Louis. Below is the updated card, along with the NWA’s announcement from this evening:

Career vs. Title Match

Trevor Murdoch vs. NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis

NWA National Title Match

James Storm vs. Chris Adonis (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf 450) vs. Aron Stevens and Kratos (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

NWA Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet winner vs. Kamille (c)

Brawl In The Lou

Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm

Battle Royal

12 participants TBA

Winner becomes the new #1 contender to the NWA National Title

Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae

NWA World Television Champion Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater and The Masked Man vs. The Pope and The End (Odinson, Parrow)

Ric Flair makes a special appearance