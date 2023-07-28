Ric Flair Discusses “The Greatest Thing” That LA Knight Has Done In WWE So Far

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with FoxNews.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Flair talked about LA Knight’s rise in WWE and brought up the segment with Knight, Bray Wyatt, and The Undertaker from RAW XXX in January of 2023:

He said, “The greatest thing he did, I didn’t realize if they rehearsed it or not, or he was being a smarta–, but when he told the Undertaker that Joe Rogan said that wrestlers today were soft, it popped me. I hope he came up with that on his own.

I like the kid personally. He’s not Roman Reigns yet, but he just started. He’s been around the market, he’s been back and forth, up and down. Sometimes you just got to find the niche, the right opponent and the right moment. That reunion when he cracked on Taker, I think that kinda started a roll for him.”