Ric Flair Essential Matches Collection Released On DVD And VOD

A press release was recently issued, where it was announced that a huge collection of rare essential Ric Flair matches has been released on DVD and VOD. It was also stated on the press release that the collection, titled “Diamonds Are Forever – Ric Flair’s Most Essential Rare Matches,” is a total of 9 hours and is available on DVD at Joe-Dombrowski.com, VOD at ProWrestlingLibrary.com, and streaming at ClassicWrestling.net.
You can check out the full description and official trailer below:
“Diamonds Are Forever – Ric Flair’s Most Essential Rare Matches” – Nine Hour Compilation On DVD and VOD Starting TODAY
Ric Flair is perhaps the greatest World’s Champion of all time. While his legendary pay-per-view main events on a global stage have been celebrated as iconic pieces of wrestling lore, it was his years as the workhorse of the National Wrestling Alliance that was the foundation those moments were built upon. Traveling to every territory, defending the most coveted title in the sport, going weeks, if not months, at a time without a day off, all the while doing it with the style, swagger, and flamboyance that only “Slick Ric” could accomplish. These are the matches, the opponents, and the arenas that made Ric Flair the measuring stick of the entire wrestling industry, setting new standards for what a World’s Champion should be.
ICONIC ADVERSARIES
Ric Flair battles his most storied and legendary ring rivals in rarely or never-before-seen main events!
Ric vs. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat
Ric vs. “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes
Ric vs. Harley Race
Ric vs. Barry Windham
Ric vs. Kerry Von Erich
Ric vs. Magnum TA
Ric vs. Bruiser Brody
TRAVELING CHAMPION
Perhaps no one was better at going from town-to-town worldwide & generating interest in their World Title bouts than Ric. Here are a few examples why!
Ric vs. Jerry “The King” Lawler
Ric & Rip Oliver vs. Roddy Piper & Billy Jack Haynes
Ric vs. Sgt. Slaughter
Ric vs. Kevin Von Erich
Ric vs. Koko Ware
Ric vs. Mr. Wrestling II
Ric vs. Billy Jack Haynes
ST. LOUIS ARCH-RIVALS
You weren’t a true star until you earned respect at The Chase, sight of some of Ric’s toughest battles
Ric vs. Dusty Rhodes
Ric vs. Bruiser Brody
Ric vs. Pat O’Connor
Ric & Crusher Blackwell vs. Dory Funk Jr & Ken Patera
Ric & Jerry Brown vs. Dick The Bruiser & Bulldog Bob Brown
Plus rare film reel highlights of Flair against Jack Brisco and Ted DiBiase!
And 3 other wild St. Louis bouts!
Plus: Bonus interviews and more!
Runtime: 9 hours