Ric Flair Explains Why He Was Concerned Roman Reigns Lost Respect for Him

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently discussed a variety of topics on the Ric Flair Pop Up Show.

During the podcast, Flair revealed that he believes Roman Reigns lost respect for him after Flair repeatedly took shots at Becky Lynch. He and Lynch got into a verbal altercation over her and WWE’s use of the nickname “The Man,” which he invented and owns the trademark for.

Flair said, “I was concerned that I had lost the respect of Roman Reigns. Because when that whole ‘Man’ thing went upside down and all that and I had to file the trademark, whatever transpired, it means nothing now. I think people, I heard that he… and I walked right up to him. I said, ‘Can I have a minute of your time?’ and I said, ‘Hey, it means a lot to me.’ I mean, you want the kids [current WWE Superstars] to look forward to you coming, not, ‘Oh man, here he comes again.’ Does that make sense? Especially when you have a daughter who is at the most elite position she could be in.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: