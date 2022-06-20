Ric Flair Feels He Can Be “Better Fundamentally Than 85 Percent” of the WWE/AEW Rosters

Ric Flair discussed his upcoming match in Nasville, Tennessee at the end of July during his appearance on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast.

“In 2018, I had four heart operations in seven weeks, right? Four different doctors. So, who do you believe? Everybody’s got a different theory on what I can do, what I can’t do. So the first guy says I can’t go skiing. Told me never to go above 10,000 feet so I went to Vail [Ski Resort], 20,000 feet, I went skiing. I fell down skiing. I fell down in the ice-ice skating so if I can do that, I can wrestle and I’m drinking again so, which I’m never supposed to be doing [Flair laughed]. It’s easy to blame any aspect of what I’ve been through on what could happen but it’s not — I’m not worried about it, does that make sense? And I’m just having fun and I’m enjoying the competition it creates within myself and just wanna show off. If I can do it at 73 and I’ll be better fundamentally than 85 percent of the roster in either company. I’m not talking about flying off the top rope and that but, punching, kicking, psychology of wrestling. I’ll be better than 85 and I got another month-and-a-half to train. I won’t go in there not ready.”

(quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)