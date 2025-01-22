Ric Flair Films For Upcoming WWE Project

WWE is set to debut a new A&E series titled WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats), which will follow a format reminiscent of Tough Enough. The show will feature aspiring pro wrestlers competing for a WWE contract under the guidance of iconic legends such as Triple H, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels.

The series will showcase contestants undergoing rigorous training, participating in weekly matches, and learning about the behind-the-scenes workings of the wrestling industry. Additional celebrated stars, including Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley, will serve as mentors throughout the competition.

WWE has already begun taping matches for the show at NXT TV events held at the Performance Center. According to PWInsider.com, Ric Flair recently filmed a segment for the series earlier this month at the Performance Center. Flair, who is no longer under contract with AEW, is reportedly involved in the show, though it’s unclear if he has signed a Legends deal with WWE.

WWE LFG is expected to air later this year, providing fans a glimpse into the journey of future WWE stars alongside the wisdom of some of the industry’s greatest legends.