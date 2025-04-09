Ric Flair Fully Supports John Cena Breaking His World Title Record

As speculation builds around John Cena potentially capturing his historic 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has offered his full support for the milestone.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Flair expressed nothing but admiration for Cena, who currently ties him with 16 recognized World Championship reigns in WWE’s official history. Although Flair has often noted that his actual number of reigns exceeds the recognized count, he shared that he would be thrilled to see Cena become the new record holder.

“I would be extremely happy for John, and I wish I could be there live to get in the ring and shake his hand,” Flair said with sincerity.

Flair did admit he once hoped his daughter, Charlotte Flair, would eventually eclipse the record. “I obviously wanted Ashley to break the record—or Charlotte, rather—but if John breaks it, man, more power to him,” he remarked.

Flair also offered heartfelt praise for Cena’s dedication and work ethic: “I can’t say enough good about John Cena. He is a phenomenal guy. He has put his life, his soul—everything there is possible, just like I did—into the business for the last 20 years.”

As WrestleMania 41 approaches and Cena prepares to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, the opportunity to make history looms large. With Ric Flair’s blessing, the stage is set for a potentially record-breaking moment in WWE history.

